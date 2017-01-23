Kilo Co. - Receiving

Recruits of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, prepare to exit a bus and begin their transformation from civilian to Marine at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. After stepping off the bus, recruits stand on the yellow footprints, symbolically eliminating individualism and starting their transformation. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

