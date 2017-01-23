Recruits from Kilo Company, 3rd Recuit Training Battalion, stand in front of red bins in the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. In the contraband room drill instructors instruct the recruits to dispose of any contraband materials they may have brought with them. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.
This work, Kilo Co. - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
