Recruits from Kilo Company, 3rd Recuit Training Battalion, stand in front of red bins in the contraband room during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. In the contraband room drill instructors instruct the recruits to dispose of any contraband materials they may have brought with them. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:13 Photo ID: 3127458 VIRIN: 170123-M-CF555-369 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 1.2 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Co. - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.