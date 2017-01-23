Kilo Co. - Receiving

New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their initial haircuts at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. Recruits receive haircuts immediately after arriving to create uniformity. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

