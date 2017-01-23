New recruits with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, make their phone calls home, reading only what is printed on the script in front of them, during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. Recruits will not be able to make another phone call until the end of recruit training. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 18:13 Photo ID: 3127468 VIRIN: 170123-M-CF555-762 Resolution: 3840x2560 Size: 1.15 MB Location: CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kilo Co. - Receiving [Image 1 of 8], by LCpl Kailey Maraglia, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.