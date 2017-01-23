Kilo Co. - Receiving

New recruits of Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, are welcomed to the depot as they exit the bus and step onto the yellow footprints during receiving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Jan. 23. From this point on, recruits will eat, sleep and train as a team as they begin the transformation from civilian to Marine. Annually, more than 17,000 males recruited from the Western Recruiting Region are trained at MCRD San Diego. Kilo Company is scheduled to graduate April 21.

