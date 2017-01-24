Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, addresses attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event allowed U.S. Embassy representatives from eight East African nations to engage with AFRICOM leadership, and provided the opportunity for an open dialogue to discuss the security environments of each country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

