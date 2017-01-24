(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 5 of 6]

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa Commanding General Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag converse during the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event allowed U.S. Embassy representatives from eight East African nations to engage with AFRICOM leadership, and provided the opportunity for an open dialogue to discuss the security environments of each country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 07:42
    Photo ID: 3126053
    VIRIN: 170124-Z-HS473-0041
    Resolution: 4290x3064
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Waldhauser
    Sonntag
    EASSC

