Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard, U.S. Ambassador to the African Union, addresses attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event was hosted by CJTF-HOA under the leadership of AFRICOM Commander Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, and provided an opportunity to openly discuss the security environment throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

