Peter H. Vrooman, Chargé d'affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia addresses attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event was hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa under the leadership of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and provided an opportunity to openly discuss the security environment throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

