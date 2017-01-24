(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 3 of 6]

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Peter H. Vrooman, Chargé d'affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Ethiopia addresses attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event was hosted by Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa under the leadership of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and provided an opportunity to openly discuss the security environment throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 07:42
    Photo ID: 3126056
    VIRIN: 170124-Z-HS473-0063
    Resolution: 4593x3057
    Size: 11.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference
    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference
    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference
    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference
    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference
    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    CDA
    EASSC
    Vrooman

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT