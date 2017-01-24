Guest speaker Dr. Paul Williams, author of “War and Conflict in Africa,” provides attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference with an overview of contemporary armed conflict in East Africa, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event was hosted by CJTF-HOA under the leadership of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and provided an opportunity to openly discuss the security environment throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.27.2017 07:42 Photo ID: 3126055 VIRIN: 170124-Z-HS473-0047 Resolution: 4748x3160 Size: 12.49 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.