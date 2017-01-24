(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 4 of 6]

    2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman 

    115th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Guest speaker Dr. Paul Williams, author of “War and Conflict in Africa,” provides attendees of the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference with an overview of contemporary armed conflict in East Africa, at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Jan. 24. The two-day event was hosted by CJTF-HOA under the leadership of Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, commander of U.S. Africa Command, and provided an opportunity to openly discuss the security environment throughout the Horn of Africa. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 07:42
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference [Image 1 of 6], by MSgt Paul Gorman, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Djibouti
    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    CJTF-HOA
    Waldhauser
    EASSC

