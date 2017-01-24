U.S. Defense Attachés and country team personnel from eight East Africa nations joined military leaders from U.S. Africa Command and Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti Jan. 24, for the 2017 East Africa Security Synchronization Conference. The two-day event was hosted by CJTF-HOA under the leadership of AFRICOM Commander Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, and provided the opportunity for an open dialogue to discuss the security environments of each country. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Paul Gorman)

