    Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6]

    Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Four F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, rest on the flightline after landing to participate in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. Red Flag provides the 34th FS the opportunity to enhance their tactical operational skills alongside military aircraft from coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Hill Air Force Base
    Nellis Air Force Base
    34th Fighter Squadron
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    Red Flag 17-1

