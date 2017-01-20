Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1

Four F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, rest on the flightline after landing to participate in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. Red Flag provides the 34th FS the opportunity to enhance their tactical operational skills alongside military aircraft from coalition forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

