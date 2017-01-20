An F-35A Lightning II assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi after landing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to participate in Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 21, 2017. Red Flag involves a variety of attack, fighter, bomber, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, air lift support, and search and rescue aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
