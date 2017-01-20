A crew chief, assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, marshals an F-35A Lightning II after landing on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. The F-35A will be participating in Red Flag 17-1, making it the first iteration to incorporate the fifth generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3125190
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-YM181-201
|Resolution:
|3730x2460
|Size:
|1.65 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
