Two F-35A Lightning IIs assigned to Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxi after landing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., to participate in Red Flag 17-1, Jan. 21, 2017. Red Flag is a realistic combat exercise involving U.S. and allied air forces conducting training operation on the 15,000 square mile Nevada Test and Training Range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:54 Photo ID: 3125187 VIRIN: 170120-F-YM181-155 Resolution: 3168x1840 Size: 1.63 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.