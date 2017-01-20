Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1

An F-35A Lightning II intake cover rests on the flightline before the fighters land for Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. This will be the first time the F-35A has participates in a Red Flag exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

