An F-35A Lightning II intake cover rests on the flightline before the fighters land for Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. This will be the first time the F-35A has participates in a Red Flag exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3125183
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-YM181-132
|Resolution:
|2917x1886
|Size:
|2.01 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT