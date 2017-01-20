Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1

An F-35A assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis down the flightline for Red Flag 17-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

Date Taken: 01.20.2017
Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US