    Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 3 of 6]

    Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum 

    99th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    An F-35A assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis down the flightline for Red Flag 17-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 18:54
    Photo ID: 3125189
    VIRIN: 170120-F-YM181-183
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Hill Air Force Base
    Nellis Air Force Base
    34th Fighter Squadron
    F-35A
    Lightning II
    Red Flag 17-1

