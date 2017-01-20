An F-35A assigned to the 34th Fighter Squadron, Hill Air Force Base, Utah, taxis down the flightline for Red Flag 17-1 on Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Jan. 21, 2017. The conventional takeoff and landing F-35A gives the U.S. Air Force and allies the power to dominate the skies – anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kevin Tanenbaum/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 18:54
|Photo ID:
|3125189
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-YM181-183
|Resolution:
|4256x2832
|Size:
|1.59 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Hill’s F-35As arrive for Red Flag 17-1 [Image 1 of 6], by A1C Kevin Tanenbaum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
