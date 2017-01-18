A service member assigned to Joint Task Force- Bravo’s Joint Security Forces throws a smoke canister that will mark the landing zone for a UH-60 helicopter as part of a joint Medical Evacuation training exercise between JSF and the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:32
|Photo ID:
|3124927
|VIRIN:
|170118-O-VI420-047
|Resolution:
|5226x3468
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
