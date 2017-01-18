JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

A service member assigned to Joint Task Force- Bravo’s Joint Security Forces throws a smoke canister that will mark the landing zone for a UH-60 helicopter as part of a joint Medical Evacuation training exercise between JSF and the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017.

Date Taken: 01.18.2017
Location: COMAYAGUA, HN