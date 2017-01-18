Sgt. Charles Anderson, 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment, provides feedback to Joint Security Forces soldiers after reviewing their Mechanism, Injury, Signs and Symptoms (MIST) reports near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017. JSF soldiers were assigned different scenarios and had to provide an assessment on security as well as patient status for the arrival of flight paramedics.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:32
|Photo ID:
|3124924
|VIRIN:
|170118-O-VI420-036
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
