    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 7 of 8]

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Flight paramedics from the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment assist Joint Security Forces personnel with patient packaging as part of the hot and cold load orientation during a Medical Evacuation training, at Soto Cano Air Base, Jan. 17, 2017.

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:31
    Photo ID: 3124920
    VIRIN: 170117-O-VI420-001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

