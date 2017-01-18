JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

Joint Security Forces personnel review Mechanism, Injury, Signs and Symptoms (MIST) reports prior to their evaluation as part of a Medical Evacuation joint training exercise with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017. JSF soldiers were assigned different scenarios and had to provide an assessment on security as well as patient status for the arrival of flight paramedics.

