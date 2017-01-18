Joint Security Forces personnel review Mechanism, Injury, Signs and Symptoms (MIST) reports prior to their evaluation as part of a Medical Evacuation joint training exercise with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017. JSF soldiers were assigned different scenarios and had to provide an assessment on security as well as patient status for the arrival of flight paramedics.
Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:32
Photo ID:
|3124922
VIRIN:
|170118-O-VI420-008
Resolution:
|6016x4016
Size:
|6.64 MB
Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
