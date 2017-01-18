(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 4 of 8]

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Sgt. Leianne Maugeri, 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment flight paramedic, explains security measures before executing a medical evacuation rehearsal as part of a joint training exercise between the 1-228 and Joint Security Forces, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017. The exercise is intended to provide orientation on the extraction and communication procedures for ground forces during a medical evacuation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:32
    Photo ID: 3124926
    VIRIN: 170118-O-VI420-040
    Resolution: 4016x6016
    Size: 5.72 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Joint Security Forces
    1-228 AVN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT