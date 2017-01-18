JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

Sgt. Leianne Maugeri, 1st Battalion, 228 Aviation Regiment flight paramedic, explains security measures before executing a medical evacuation rehearsal as part of a joint training exercise between the 1-228 and Joint Security Forces, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017. The exercise is intended to provide orientation on the extraction and communication procedures for ground forces during a medical evacuation.

