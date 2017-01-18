A UH-60 helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, approaches a marked landing zone during a joint Medical Evacuation Training Exercise between Joint Security Forces and the 1-228th, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.26.2017 15:31
|Photo ID:
|3124918
|VIRIN:
|170118-O-VI420-069
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|5.44 MB
|Location:
|COMAYAGUA, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
LEAVE A COMMENT