(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 8 of 8]

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    COMAYAGUA, HONDURAS

    01.18.2017

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A UH-60 helicopter assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, approaches a marked landing zone during a joint Medical Evacuation Training Exercise between Joint Security Forces and the 1-228th, near Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, Jan. 18, 2017.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.26.2017 15:31
    Photo ID: 3124918
    VIRIN: 170118-O-VI420-069
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 5.44 MB
    Location: COMAYAGUA, HN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations [Image 1 of 8], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations
    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JSF prepares for Medical Evacuations

    TAGS

    MEDEVAC
    Joint Security Forces
    1-228 AVN

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT