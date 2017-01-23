AAMIMO Tour

170123-N-AO823-069

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) students ask questions about a reduced oxygen breathing device (ROBD) during a tour of Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). AAMIMO is a 23-week course emphasizing military aerospace medicine, enabling students to address clinical aerospace, hyperbaric global preventative medicine problems, perform the aeromedical and human factors aspects of aircraft mishap investigations and prevention, and assume higher levels of responsibility in their aerospace medicine careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

