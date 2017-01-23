(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AAMIMO Tour [Image 3 of 5]

    AAMIMO Tour

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    170123-N-AO823-069
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) students ask questions about a reduced oxygen breathing device (ROBD) during a tour of Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). AAMIMO is a 23-week course emphasizing military aerospace medicine, enabling students to address clinical aerospace, hyperbaric global preventative medicine problems, perform the aeromedical and human factors aspects of aircraft mishap investigations and prevention, and assume higher levels of responsibility in their aerospace medicine careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:33
    Photo ID: 3120946
    VIRIN: 170123-N-AO823-069
    Resolution: 4848x3463
    Size: 1017.27 KB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAMIMO Tour [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AAMIMO Tour
    AAMIMO Tour
    AAMIMO Tour
    AAMIMO Tour
    AAMIMO Student Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    navy medicine
    navy
    nami
    nsti
    nmotc
    aamimo

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT