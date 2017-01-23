AAMIMO Tour

170123-N-AO823-062
PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - A hyperbaric chamber operator communicates with patients and tenders inside a hyperbaric chamber at Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). NAMI’s mission is to maximize performance and survivability of the warfighter by supporting Navy and Marine Corps aviation units through expert aeromedical consultation services development and application of aeromedical standards and training of aeromedical personnel for operational assignments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)
|01.23.2017
|01.24.2017 15:35
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
