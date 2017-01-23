(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAMIMO Tour

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    170123-N-AO823-062
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - A hyperbaric chamber operator communicates with patients and tenders inside a hyperbaric chamber at Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). NAMI’s mission is to maximize performance and survivability of the warfighter by supporting Navy and Marine Corps aviation units through expert aeromedical consultation services development and application of aeromedical standards and training of aeromedical personnel for operational assignments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:35
    Photo ID: 3120945
    VIRIN: 170123-N-AO823-062
    Resolution: 5062x3616
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAMIMO Tour [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

