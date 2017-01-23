170123-N-AO823-062

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - A hyperbaric chamber operator communicates with patients and tenders inside a hyperbaric chamber at Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). NAMI’s mission is to maximize performance and survivability of the warfighter by supporting Navy and Marine Corps aviation units through expert aeromedical consultation services development and application of aeromedical standards and training of aeromedical personnel for operational assignments. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:35 Photo ID: 3120945 VIRIN: 170123-N-AO823-062 Resolution: 5062x3616 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAMIMO Tour [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.