International Medical Officers Tour NAMI

By Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht, NMOTC Public Affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – Military officers from Egypt, India, Bangladesh and Jordan toured Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI) and Naval Survival Training Institute (NSTI) Jan. 23-25 as students of the Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) program.



Since 1949, AAMIMO has enabled students to address clinical aerospace, hyperbaric and global preventative medicine problems, perform the aeromedical and human factors aspects of aircraft mishap investigations and prevention, and assume higher levels of responsibility in their aerospace medicine careers over a 23-week course at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.



Students arrived the morning of Jan. 23 to meet with NAMI’s officer-in-charge for an overview briefing. They leaned in over a large table asking questions back and forth and listened intently to each answer about differences in how the U.S. Navy operates on various aerospace medicine practices, and a general overview of what NAMI does on a day-to-day basis.



"This is a great opportunity for our international colleagues to learn about our aerospace medicine training and to share best practices," said Lt. Cmdr. Tatana Olson, the students' tour guide for the day.



The tour officially began when the group was directed to NAMI’s hyperbaric chamber. The students got a first-hand look at how the chamber operates while watching patients inside receive wound-care treatment.



Egyptian air force Col. Ayman H. Elwakel’s interest was piqued.



“I enjoyed the tour,” said Elwakel, “especially in the hyperbaric medicine section.”



A classroom decorated with parachutes and mannequins donning survival gear greeted the group as they took seats to have a discussion about ejection seat training.



Students asked questions and interacted with training gear such as survival first-aid kits, an ejection seat for an F-35 jet, and a reduced oxygen breathing device (ROBD). Instructors took time to explain in detail the purpose and logistics of how each piece of equipment worked and why it was necessary to train with during their time at NAMI.



A special piece of training equipment caught the eye of Indian Army Lt. Col. Saurabh Bhardwaj.



“The brief this morning was very informative, and I enjoyed the reduced oxygen breathing device,” said Bhardwaj. “But my favorite was the dynamic ejection seat. I had never seen that before.”



The tour continued on to the NSTI training pool where students were treated to an aviation survival training course in action.



The pool was split into four stations featuring various exercises. AAMIMO students strolled around the pool stopping at each station for an explanation. Each member was given a detailed run-down of NSTI’s shallow-water egress trainer, helicopter hoist trainer, modular egress trainer and life-raft training.

AAMIMO students continued the tour of NAMI over the next two days and even got to view the Naval Aviation Museum. After their visit to NAMI and NSTI, each student should be prepared to look ahead for bigger and better things in the aerospace medicine field.



“It takes about 18 months to get selected for this program,” said Dr. Jeff Lawson, academic director of international aerospace medicine and training. “We already have the cream of the crop who have proven themselves as physicians as well as officers. When they go back home, this will prepare them for more responsibility.”



For more information on NAMI, NSTI and parent command Nave Medicine Operational Training Center, please visit http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/nmotc

