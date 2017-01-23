170123-N-AO823-085

PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) students inspect an ejection seat for an F-35 jet during a tour of Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). AAMIMO is a 23-week course emphasizing military aerospace medicine, enabling students to address clinical aerospace, hyperbaric global preventative medicine problems, perform the aeromedical and human factors aspects of aircraft mishap investigations and prevention, and assume higher levels of responsibility in their aerospace medicine careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.23.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:33 Photo ID: 3120948 VIRIN: 170123-N-AO823-085 Resolution: 5600x4000 Size: 1.09 MB Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AAMIMO Tour [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.