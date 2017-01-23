(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AAMIMO Student Tour [Image 5 of 5]

    AAMIMO Student Tour

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Medicine Education and Training Command

    170123-N-AO823-007
    PENSACOLA, Fla. (Jan. 23, 2016) - A hyperbaric chamber supervisor answers questions from an Advanced Aerospace Medicine for International Medical Officers (AAMIMO) student during a tour of Naval Aerospace Medical Institute (NAMI). AAMIMO is a 23-week course emphasizing military aerospace medicine, enabling students to address clinical aerospace, hyperbaric global preventative medicine problems, perform the aeromedical and human factors aspects of aircraft mishap investigations and prevention, and assume higher levels of responsibility in their aerospace medicine careers. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Michael J. Lieberknecht/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 15:35
    Photo ID: 3120943
    VIRIN: 170123-N-AO823-007
    Resolution: 4551x3251
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAMIMO Student Tour [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    navy medicine
    navy
    nmotc
    aamimo

