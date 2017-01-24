Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

U.S. Army Spc. Antonio Martin, a geospatial engineer, and Philippines Air Force Sgt. Charisma Navarro, an aerial reconnaissance photographer, trade mapping techniques during a Subject Matter Expert Exchange, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Martin and Navarro are members of an ongoing SMEE between the U.S. and the Philippines. The SMEE concentrates on enhancing the military-to-military relationship and readiness of both nations when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operaions common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
