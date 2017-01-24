(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    Philippines Air Force aerial reconnaissance photographers, Sgt. Charisma Navarro (left) and Tech. Sgt. Primitivio Cedi Jr. (right), review geospatial map layers during a software demonstration, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Navarro and Cedi are members of an ongoing Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the Philippine and U.S. Air Forces. The SMEE concentrates on enhancing the military-to-military relationship and readiness of both nations when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operaions common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Philippines
    partnership
    PAF
    Eagle Vision
    EV

