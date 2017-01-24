Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

Philippines Air Force aerial reconnaissance photographers, Sgt. Charisma Navarro (left) and Tech. Sgt. Primitivio Cedi Jr. (right), review geospatial map layers during a software demonstration, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Navarro and Cedi are members of an ongoing Subject Matter Expert Exchange between the Philippine and U.S. Air Forces. The SMEE concentrates on enhancing the military-to-military relationship and readiness of both nations when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operaions common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

