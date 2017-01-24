A combined group of Philippine and U.S. service members participate in a geospatial mapping software demonstration, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. The group is participating in a two-week long Subject Matter Expert Exchange. Throughout the SMEE military members from both nations will train together using satellite imagery to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operaions common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 08:05
|Photo ID:
|3120311
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-JU830-001
|Resolution:
|3112x2490
|Size:
|4.87 MB
|Location:
|CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on the U.S. and Philippines military-to-military relationship
LEAVE A COMMENT