Philippines Air Force 1st Lt. Giovanni Macuro, a flight chief with the 306th Air Reconnaissance Squadron, watches a geospatial information software demonstration in the Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Macuro and 15 other Philippine Airmen are participating in a two-week long Subject Matter Expert Exchange with the U.S. Air Force. Macuro and the other Filipinos will exchange ideas and experiences on how the two nations can use satellite imagery to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operations common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH This work, Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.