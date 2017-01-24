Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Geofrey Erese, Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment non-commissioned officer-in-charge, watches a mapping software demonstration, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Erese and his Eagle Vision team have deployed on numerous occasions to support excercises in the Philippines. Over the past week Erese has been supporting a bilateral Subject Matter Expert Exchange concentrated on using satellite imagery and geospatial analysis to enhance the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. and Philippines. The information shared during the SMEE will hopefully increase both nations capability to respond to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief scenarios common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH