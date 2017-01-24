(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship [Image 2 of 6]

    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

    CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PHILIPPINES

    01.24.2017

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Geofrey Erese, Eagle Vision Data Integration Segment non-commissioned officer-in-charge, watches a mapping software demonstration, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. Erese and his Eagle Vision team have deployed on numerous occasions to support excercises in the Philippines. Over the past week Erese has been supporting a bilateral Subject Matter Expert Exchange concentrated on using satellite imagery and geospatial analysis to enhance the military-to-military relationship between the U.S. and Philippines. The information shared during the SMEE will hopefully increase both nations capability to respond to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief scenarios common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 08:06
    Photo ID: 3120320
    VIRIN: 170120-F-JU830-006
    Resolution: 3465x2772
    Size: 6.09 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship [Image 1 of 6], by TSgt James Stewart, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship
    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship
    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship
    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship
    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship
    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on the U.S. and Philippines military-to-military relationship

    TAGS

    Philippines
    partnership
    PAF
    Eagle Vision
    EV

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT