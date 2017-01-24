Eagle Vision exchange 'focuses' on U.S. and the Philippines military-to-military relationship

A combined group of Philippine and U.S. service members follow Spc. Antonio Martin, a geospatial engineer with the U.S. Army's 5th Engineer Detachment Geospatial Planning Cell, while he demonstrates techniques for layering map products, Clark Air Base, Philippines, Jan. 20, 2017. The group is participating in a two-week long Subject Matter Expert Exchange. Throughout the SMEE military members from both nations will train together using satellite imagery to enhance their combined readiness when conducting Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief operaions common in the Asia-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. James Stewart/Released)

Date Taken: 01.24.2017
Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PAMPANGA, PH