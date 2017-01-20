AETC's 75th Anniversary

Today’s mighty Air Force was forged in the days and years following Jan. 23, 1942 – professional instructors, precise curriculum, training pipelines squeezed to capacity, educational facilities built in quantities and regions thought impossible. Airpower started here, the First Command, and its professional establishment remains the difference-maker to this day. Today’s Airmen – of all grades and backgrounds – are recruited, trained and educated, then sent out ready to contribute to a worldwide, complex mission wherever and whenever needed. (Courtesy Photo)

