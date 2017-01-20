That watershed moment begat the Air Corps Flying Training Command, which directly led to the major successes of the last 75 years – the Doolittle Raiders, precision daylight bombing, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, worldwide aerial logistics and a global reach, the Berlin Airlift, MiG Alley, Operation Linebacker, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, to name a few. (Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2017 09:14
|Photo ID:
|3116344
|VIRIN:
|170120-F-ZZ999-0003
|Resolution:
|2976x2264
|Size:
|613.13 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AETC's 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force
