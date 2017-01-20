AETC's 75th Anniversary

That watershed moment begat the Air Corps Flying Training Command, which directly led to the major successes of the last 75 years – the Doolittle Raiders, precision daylight bombing, the Tuskegee Airmen, the Women’s Auxiliary Air Force, worldwide aerial logistics and a global reach, the Berlin Airlift, MiG Alley, Operation Linebacker, Desert Storm, Southern Watch, Enduring Freedom, to name a few. (Courtesy Photo)

