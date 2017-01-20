Beginning Jan. 23, 1942, the challenges of a global war necessitated a scientific, efficient and ever-expanding air force training pipeline that stretched from coast to coast. Activated as the Air Corps Flying Training Command, it was re-designated the Army Air Forces (AAF) Flying Training Command two months later. It added technical training to its mission in 1943 and was re-designated the U.S. Army Air Forces Training Command July 31, 1943. (Courtesy Photo)
AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force
