Lt. Gen. Henry H. Arnold, Commanding General of the Army Air Forces, addresses the largest group of Aviation Cadets ever gathered in one stop. They numbered thousands and covered ten acres of ground at the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center.
This work, Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force
