Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets

Lt. Gen. Henry H. Arnold, Commanding General of the Army Air Forces, addresses the largest group of Aviation Cadets ever gathered in one stop. They numbered thousands and covered ten acres of ground at the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center.

