    Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets [Image 6 of 6]

    Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets

    UNITED STATES

    12.14.1942

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Education and Training Command

    Lt. Gen. Henry H. Arnold, Commanding General of the Army Air Forces, addresses the largest group of Aviation Cadets ever gathered in one stop. They numbered thousands and covered ten acres of ground at the San Antonio Aviation Cadet Center.

    Date Taken: 12.14.1942
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets

    AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force

    AETC
    AETC75

