(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AETC's 75th Anniversary [Image 3 of 6]

    AETC's 75th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Education and Training Command

    On Jan. 23, 2017, Air Education and Training Command celebrates its 75th anniversary — a date much more important in our nation’s heritage than a simple mark in time. Jan. 23, 1942, proved to be the birth of a professional Air Force – men and women precisely selected and trained to fly, fight and win our nation’s wars. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:14
    Photo ID: 3116347
    VIRIN: 170120-F-ZZ999-0004
    Resolution: 3952x3084
    Size: 632.4 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC's 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    AETC's 75th Anniversary
    AETC's 75th Anniversary
    AETC's 75th Anniversary
    AETC's 75th Anniversary
    AETC's 75th Anniversary
    Henry Arnold Addresses Cadets

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force

    TAGS

    AETC
    AETC75

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT