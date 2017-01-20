AETC's 75th Anniversary

On Jan. 23, 2017, Air Education and Training Command celebrates its 75th anniversary — a date much more important in our nation’s heritage than a simple mark in time. Jan. 23, 1942, proved to be the birth of a professional Air Force – men and women precisely selected and trained to fly, fight and win our nation’s wars. (Courtesy Photo)

