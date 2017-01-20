(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AETC's 75th Anniversary [Image 5 of 6]

    AETC's 75th Anniversary

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Air Education and Training Command

    Think about American airpower in context for a few moments. For the first four decades, from 1903 to 1941, there were starts and stops, triumphs and tragedies, but never before a consolidated and scientific approach to training throughout the airpower pipeline. (Courtesy Photo)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2017
    Date Posted: 01.23.2017 09:14
    Photo ID: 3116343
    VIRIN: 170120-F-ZZ999-0002
    Resolution: 3913x3103
    Size: 619.32 KB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AETC's 75th Anniversary [Image 1 of 6], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    AETC’s 75th Anniversary and the birth of a professional Air Force

    AETC
    AETC75

