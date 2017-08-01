Fire Breathing Corpsman

US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora gets in close to the crowd during a Pacific Islander cultural show at Fisheye Marina in Piti, Guam. Mora and his castmates go into the crowd during the Maori of New Zealand part of their show. The Maori dance, known as 'haka', is known around the world. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

