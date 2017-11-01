US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora conducts his weekly inspection at the pharmacy in the Branch Medical Clinic at Naval Base Guam. Mora, a pharmacy tech at US Naval Hospital Guam, splits his time between the Branch Medical Clinic and the main hospital. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

This work, Fire Breathing Corpsman [Image 1 of 7], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.