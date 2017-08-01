Fire Breathing Corpsman

US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora blows parrafin, a highly purified lamp oil, into the air to create a visually stunning moment in the middle of a show at Fisheye Marina in Piti, Guam. Tourists from around the world visit Guam and one of the must see attractions on island are Pacific Islander dancing shows. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

