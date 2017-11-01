US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora takes a break from his weekly inspection at Branch Medical Clinic on Naval Base Guam. Mora helps oversee pharmacy operations at both the Branch Medical Clinic and at US Naval Hospital Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2017 22:25
|Photo ID:
|3115702
|VIRIN:
|170113-N-ZA856-0002
|Resolution:
|1750x1250
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Hometown:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Hometown:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fire Breathing Corpsman [Image 1 of 7], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Shipmate in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora
