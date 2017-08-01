(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fire Breathing Corpsman [Image 4 of 7]

    Fire Breathing Corpsman

    GUAM

    01.08.2017

    Photo by Brayton Metzger 

    Naval Hospital Guam

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora (right) stands on stage while dressed in traditional islander loincloth at Fisheye Marina's nightly cultural dance show in Piti, Guam. Mora, a pharmacy tech at US Naval Hospital Guam, dances multiple times per week in the show. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.08.2017
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 22:25
    Photo ID: 3115707
    VIRIN: 170112-N-ZA856-0001
    Resolution: 1750x984
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: GU
    Hometown: COLUMBUS, GA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fire Breathing Corpsman [Image 1 of 7], by Brayton Metzger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Shipmate in the Spotlight: Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora

    TAGS

    Guam
    Naval Hospital Guam
    Navy Medicine
    Feature
    USNH Guam
    Chamorro
    Fire Dancing

