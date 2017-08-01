Fire Breathing Corpsman

US Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Sherwin Mora (center) holds a torch on stage with two of his castmates. This part of their show highlights the Samoan and Maori of New Zealand cultures. Mora and his castmates represent as many as a fifteen Pacific Islander cultures during one show. (U.S. Navy photo by USNH Guam Public Affairs/Released)

