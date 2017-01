CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 21, 2016) - U.S. Navy Lt. Alister Bryson, an entomologist assigned to Naval Environmental Preventative Medicine Unit 2, teaches a vector-borne diseases class to a group of medical personnel at Naval Hospital Cartagena during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbean. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 15:28 Photo ID: 3115117 VIRIN: 160921-A-CP070-0135 Resolution: 2080x1486 Size: 966.64 KB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 1 of 28], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.