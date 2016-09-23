(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 7 of 28]

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

    COLOMBIA

    09.23.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 23, 2016) – Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Hasson Herbert, a preventive medicine technicians assigned to Naval Environmental Preventive Medicine Unit 2, hands out coloring books and crayons to a class of junior high school students at Naval School Crespo during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbe an. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2016
    Date Posted: 01.22.2017 15:28
    Photo ID: 3115134
    VIRIN: 160923-A-CP070-0097
    Resolution: 1795x1282
    Size: 964.51 KB
    Location: CO
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 1 of 28], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Joint Training
    South America
    US Army
    US Navy
    Honduras
    San Salvador
    mosquitos
    Operation Blessing
    San Pedro Sula
    Cortes
    Southern Partnership 2016

