CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 21, 2016) - U.S. Navy Lt. Christian Johnroe, an environmental health officer assigned to Naval Environmental Preventative Medicine Unit 2, shows the potential hideout for mosquitos to Alicia Herrera, an Environmental Health nurse, as a part of subject matter expert exchange to medical staff at Naval Hospital Cartagena during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbean. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.21.2016 Date Posted: 01.22.2017 15:28 Photo ID: 3115115 VIRIN: 160921-A-CP070-0068 Resolution: 1728x2419 Size: 772.28 KB Location: CARTAGENA, CO Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team [Image 1 of 28], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.