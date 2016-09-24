(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

    Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team

    COLOMBIA

    09.24.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    CARTAGENA, Colombia (Sep. 24, 2016) - Hospital Corpsman Third Class Anthony Salazar, assigned to Naval Health Clinic Charleston, hands out a soccer ball to children from the Cabildo Indigena Zenu community during Southern Partnership Station 2016 (SPS-16). SPS-16 is an annual series of U.S. Navy deployments focused on subject matter expert exchanges with partner nation militaries and security forces in Central and South America and the Caribbean. U.S. military teams work with partner nation forces during naval-focused training exercises, military-to-military engagements and community relations projects in an effort to enhance partnerships with regional maritime activities and improve the operational readiness of participants. (U.S. Army photo by Private First Class Liem Huynh/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern Partnership Station 2016 Medical Team, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

